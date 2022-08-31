Priceline's End-of-Summer Sale Is Full of Deals You Won't Want to Miss

Priceline is extending its mega End of Summer Sale to September 5, giving you more time to save on the travel plans you've been putting off all summer. The deal will come with savings on everything from flights, hotels, and rental cars. If you're a Priceline Email insider you'll be able to get even better deals.

You can use the code SUNSET50 to save up to $50 on Express Deals offered on flight, hotel, and rental car bookings. According to Priceline’s data, fall travel is picking up with searches for hotels 46% higher than they were at this time last year. Munich, Dublin, and London are top destinations, and searches for flights to Asia are four times higher than they were last year.

Priceline advises that now is the best time to book holiday travel, as in previous years airfare for the busy holiday months has been least expensive in September and October. That means that if you book in early September using the Priceline discount code, you could save big on your fall or winter travel.

Head to Priceline.com for more information and to explore destinations through the End of Summer Sale.