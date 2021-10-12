Save $200 on Flights Purchased on Priceline for 1 Day Only

William Shatner will be the oldest person to travel to space as part of a four-person crew going up on a Blue Origin spacecraft on October 13. At 90, Shatner already has an extensive legacy. Not only was he Captain Kirk in Star Trek, but he was also Priceline's iconic Negotiator for 23 years.

To honor that, Priceline is running an extra special sale. On the day of launch, October 13, Priceline will have a 30-minute sale starting at 9:30 am ET, aligning with the time Shatner and the rest of the Blue Origin crew are scheduled to launch into space.

The first 1,000 customers who book an Express Deal on Priceline during this window can save $200 on any purchase of $300 or more. To get the deal, use the promo code BLASTOFF200, and make sure to complete your purchase before 10 am ET or as close to 9:30 am as possible.

And don't worry if you miss out on the flash sale. Priceline is running a daylong sale as well, which will save customers $100 on purchases of $300 or more. You'll have until 11:59 pm ET on October 13 to take advantage of the deal, and you can use the discount code BLASTOFF100 to access it.

"I'm so excited to fulfill a lifelong travel dream of mine," William Shatner said in a press release from Priceline. "While I can't take you to space with me, I can help you take your dream trip with Priceline's biggest flight sale ever."

Congratulations to William Shatner for going to space, and congratulations to us for getting a major discount on our future adventures.