Priceline's Latest Sale Will Help You Live Out Your Coastal Grandmother Fantasy

Priceline has heard about this "Coastal Grandmother" trend and, like the influencers on TikTok and Instagram, the company is fully embracing it. Priceline's data shows that the top searched cities on their site really give off the "Coastal Grandmother" vibe—places where you can curl up into a cashmere cover-up and take long sunset walks on the beach.

There's clearly a demand for beachside getaways, even if not everyone searching for one has Diane Keaton in Something's Gotta Give on their vision board. To help everyone have a chance at late summer beach vacations, Priceline is offering readers the chance to book discounted trips between August 11 and 14.

You'll be able to score an additional 10% off Hotel Express Deals to popular Coastal Grandmother destinations that are listed below. To get the extra savings, just use the promo code COASTAL10 at checkout.

Here are the five most-searched destinations that have the Coastal Grandmother vibes, according to Priceline:

Virginia Beach, Virginia Florida Keys, Florida Hilton Head, South Carolina Palm Beach, Florida Santa Barbara, California

You'll also be able to find deals in the following cities, which Priceline has marked as affordable beach destinations where you'll be able to rock oversized linen shirts, sun hats, and comfortable-yet-stylish sandals.

Niantic, Connecticut

Provincetown, Massachusetts

Newport Beach, California

Kennebunkport, Maine

Santa Monica, California

Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

Newport, Rhode Island

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Head to Priceline.com now to explore all you options, and if you need some Coastal Grandmother recommendations, I suggest working your way through the Nancy Meyers film catalog or checking out this list of movies.