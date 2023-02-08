Priceline Is Hiding $5 Million Worth of Travel Deals in Its Super Bowl Ads

Priceline’s pre-game Super Bowl commercial set to air this Sunday, February 12, won't just be about entertainment. The ad will also be the first of several revealing travel deals valuing over $5 million that you can take advantage of on Priceline.

At kickoff, the first ad will go live and you'll be able to engage with its interactive elements for a chance to save big money. Priceline shared that the deals accessible through the ads will include:

$1,000 coupons for Priceline Hotel Express Deals—available for travel anywhere—only accessible during the game

99% off travel to Maui and Cancun

$500 off trips to California



"Consumers have emerged from the last few years with a renewed appreciation for travel's role in their lives. Travel is now prioritized as essential to joy and well-being," said Lesley Klein, SVP of Strategy and Brand Marketing at Priceline, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Our new campaign speaks to consumers for whom travel isn't just what they do, it's a part of who they are. Our goal is to make Priceline the ultimate destination to find a trip to your happy place for your happy price."

The deals listed above are just a few examples of what will be offered throughout the game, and the ads won't be limited to the television broadcast. You'll also find the ads on Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and streaming platforms. The "Go to Your Happy Place" campaign will continue into 2023, so you'll want to keep your eyes on Priceline's social media channels to keep saving on travel all year long.

Even if you weren't planning on tuning in to the Super Bowl for the game itself, you might want to tune in to save big on your next vacation.