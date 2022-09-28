Priceline Expands Its Booking Platform to Include More Than 80,000 Travel Excursions

Priceline, the travel agency with the William Shatner commercials, announced Wednesday that it will expand its flight booking platform to include ticketed activities and excursions.

With Priceline Experiences, prospective travelers can plan their entire vacation in one connected place. Now the platform can help with much more than booking airfare or renting a car. Priceline can also take care of securing hotel accommodations and making sure your vacation schedule stays stacked with a list of local activities.

"We not only want to help travelers reach their destinations, but also to enjoy their time there to the fullest...so we built a product to help them do just that," Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline, said in a statement.

The new program provides prospective travelers with a way to discover and book more than 80,000 activities in more than 100 countries worldwide.

The long list of activities is varied and includes US-based experiences like zip lining at Niagara Falls or taking a donut tour of Nashville. On the international front, you have the opportunity to take a Thai cooking class in Phuket, cut the line at the Eiffel Tower, or get a behind-the-scenes tour of England's Wembley Stadium.

To celebrate the launch, Priceline is hosting an Instagram sweepstakes. The company plans to give away $500 worth of travel experiences every week throughout October.