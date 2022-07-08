This Dog Food Has Been Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Chendongshan/Shutterstock

If you've recently purchased your pup food from Primal Pet Foods, you'll want to double-check the details on the packaging. According to Food Safety News, Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalled 396 units of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because it was potentially contaminated with listeria. The company is recalling 66 cases of the patties that were distributed to Maryland, Georgia, Texas, and British Columbia in April 2022. The lot number on the product is #W10068709, with a best-buy date of 05/22/23. The lot number and best by date will be listed on the lower third of the bag.

They were distributed to select pet stores in the areas listed above. The voluntary recall was issued when the US Food and Drink Administration did a routine sampling and detected a positive test for listeria. If you have purchased the product you should immediately discard the product and stop feeding it to your dogs. Listeria reportedly rarely causes illness in dogs, but if they are ill, it can cause symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting. Dogs can also transfer the bacteria to humans. If your dog has consumed the Primal Pet Foods Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula that has the product number #W10068709 and 05/23/23 listed as the best by date, you are encouraged to contact a veterinarian.

