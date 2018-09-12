This Airline Just Added Super-Cheap Flights to 3 More European Cities

Primera Air, a European budget airline, hasn't been servicing the United States all too long. However, it's been expanding its offerings fairly quickly. It started service out of Boston, New York (JFK and EWR), and Washington, DC with flights to Paris and London regularly starting at $99 for a one-way flight. (It even got as low as $63 one time recently.) Then, in August, it announced flights from the US to Brussels.
Primera announced Wednesday that it will expand its route offerings once again. It will begin flying from the US and Canada to Berlin, Frankfurt, and Madrid. You'll be able to catch flights to these cities from New York (EWR), Boston (BOS), Toronto (YYZ), and Montreal (YUL).
Flights to each of the new cities will start at $149 for a one-way ticket out of New York and Boston. Tickets from Toronto and Montreal will start at 199 Canadian dollars. The routes begin regular service at various times between May and August of 2019, and tickets are available now.
“With the rise in demand for low-cost airfare, travelers are capitalizing on the opportunity to travel to new destinations on a budget that works for them. We are continuing to see a demand for transatlantic flights and are thrilled to be expanding operations in New York, Boston, Toronto and Montreal to popular European destinations in Berlin, Frankfurt, and Madrid,” said Anastasija Visnakova, Primera Air's chief commercial officer, in a statement.
That makes the airline's current offerings as follows. From New York, you can get to Madrid (starting at $149 one-way), Berlin ($149), Frankfurt ($149), Brussels ($149), London ($99), and Paris ($99). From Toronto, you can go to Madrid (CA$199), Berlin (CA$199), Frankfurt (CA$199), London (CA$199), and Paris (CA$199). Out of Boston, it's Madrid ($149), Berlin ($149), Frankfurt ($149), Brussels ($149), London ($99), and Paris ($99). Washington, DC has flights to Frankfurt ($199) and London ($199). And, lastly, Montreal is flying to Frankfurt (CA$199) and Paris (CA$199).
Like with any discount carrier, there are pitfalls to look out for with Primera (luggage charges, on-time arrival rate, etc.), but it's hard to complain about there being more cheap flights to Europe available.
