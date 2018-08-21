This Airline With Super-Cheap Flights to Europe Just Added New Routes From the U.S.

European low-cost air carrier Primera Air only made its US debut recently, offering super-cheap fares on flights to Paris and London from Boston, New York, and Washington, DC. Like other transatlantic budget airlines such as Norwegian, Primera is helping tamp down the cost of flights to Europe. It was only a couple weeks back the airline had $69 one-way flights to Paris and London.
On Tuesday, Primera announced an expansion of services in the US. All three American markets that the airline flies out of will begin offering services to Brussels in Belgium.
New York to Brussels will begin service on May 9, 2019, with $149 one-way flights. Boston and Washington, DC will kick off on June 2, 2019, with $149 and $199 one-way fares, respectively. Tickets out of all three cities are on sale already.
For your more immediate travel needs, Primera has one-way flights to London or Paris for $149. Service between Washington, DC and London starts this week, though tickets have been on sale for quite a while.
Of course, as you would with any budget airline, be sure you're keeping an eye on the extras. The lowest ticket tier doesn't provide a free carry-on or checked luggage. A carry-on bag purchased in advance will run around $11.99 in each direction, while a piece of checked luggage will cost more than double that price.
That's a good launch price for these new routes to Brussels, but, if you're patient, the airline has run occasional sales that have seen tickets get as low as $99 one-way. There's no guarantee these new routes will sink that low, but it might be worth your time. Either way, it's a cheap way to finally see the birthplace of Jean-Claude Van Damme. That's what you've been saving that change jar for, right? (Or is it that Brussels is beautiful and an affordable jumping-off point to see other parts of Europe?)
