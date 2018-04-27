Attention Prince Fans: You Can Get a Job at His Paisley Park Estate

Although it's been over two years since Prince died, the fact that he's no longer making music remains a sad reality for his fans. The loss is still very raw and emotional for a lot of people. Though for the right fan, there's an opportunity to get up close and personal with the icon even in his absence, because Paisley Park, his former estate and recording studio-turned museum, is hiring someone to look after its archives.
A dream job for pretty much any Prince super fan, the gig at Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota is officially billed as the Archives Supervisor, which would involve caring for, cataloging, storing, and preserving all artifacts and materials left behind by the late music legend. In other words, you'd get to spend all of your time at work hanging around rare and precious items and ephemera related to Prince's life and music, much of which will be on display for visitors now that the compound is open to the public.
The official job description, which was posted to the American Alliance of Museums website, specifies a long list of duties associated with the position. Besides maintaining and updating the archival database and acting as courier to locations where artifacts are scheduled to go on display, you'd also be tasked with assisting in "mansion upkeep" and helping physically install exhibits. It sounds like a demanding job that would require a bit of travel and flexibility on the weekends and holidays as needed, but hey, you'd be getting paid to hang out at Prince's house all the time.
In terms of qualifications, the ideal candidate would have some previous experience handling, storing, and conserving artifacts, and a background in historical studies and research. They're also obviously looking for someone with at least "some knowledge of Prince is helpful," so your encyclopedic expertise in all things Prince Rogers Nelson could get you pretty far. There's no mention of what you can expect for pay.
In death, Prince managed to make even archivism sexy.
