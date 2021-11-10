Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Hiring a Social Media Manager & You Could Be It

Good news: Your relentless need to capture content and painstaking attention to crafting the perfect Instagram caption could finally pay off. No, I'm not suggesting you quit your job and start influencing. I'm telling you this: Prince William and Kate Middleton are hiring a digital communications officer to manage their social media.

The gig, which has officially opened for applications, requires experience in content creation, an understanding of data and analytics, project management skills, and a level of discretion, among other criteria.

"This role will be part of a multi-disciplinary team working together to communicate the work of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," the job listing reads. "The successful candidate will be key in supporting the official social media channels (Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge."

You'll work closely with the royals' Digital Lead to create social media content and do a lot of the planning and editing that goes along with that. The ideal candidate will come equipped with creative content development and communication ideas, work closely with The Royal Foundation, Patronages, and other organizations, and support multi-discipline communications plans.

"The Household believes that the diversity of modern society is its greatest asset. We reflect this in policies to attract, employ and reward the very best talent, regardless of gender, race, ethnic or national origin, disability, religion, sexual orientation or age," the description continues. "Our recruitment process enables us to recruit from the widest available pool with an approach which is fair, open and accessible."

You can apply directly through the site, but be aware, the vacancy closing date is currently listed as November 14. So you've only got a few more days to get your resume together and pitch yourself to the royals.