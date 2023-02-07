Explore Alaska's Gorgeous Lands with These Just-Announced Cruise Sailings

Whether you're itching to explore Alaskan seas, lands, or glaciers, the perfect cruise trip is ready and waiting for you in 2024—just make sure to bring your heavy coat. Princess Cruises, the iconic cruise line specializing in bringing tourists to experience the Great Land, just announced its summer 2024 season, which marks the 55th anniversary of Princess Cruises first setting sail in Alaska.

Get ready to hop aboard one of the seven ships and set sail toward incredible glaciers and wilderness, including the magnificent Denali, the tallest mountain in North America. With 158 departures from four ports—San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver, BC, and Anchorage (Whittier)—on 14 itineraries, the Alaska 2024 season will not disappoint travelers looking to discover this pristine and untamed land.

It is up to you to pick and choose what adventure you want to embark on. Three ships, including the Royal Princess, Sapphire Princess, and the Grand Princess, will bring guests on a "Voyage of the Glaciers" itinerary, which features two glacier-viewing experiences on each cruise. The Discovery Princess and the Majestic Princess, will set sail from Seattle and go on a seven-day "Inside Passage" cruise. The Crown Princess and the Ruby Princess will follow the same path but they will leave from different ports, respectively from San Francisco and Vancouver.

Guests looking to explore Alaska further can opt for one of Princess Cruises' cruisetours. Combining a seven-day "Voyage of the Glaciers" cruise with three to 10 nights on land at the exclusive Princess Wilderness Lodges, the cruisetours ensure an immersive experience for travelers who, as part of the package deal, get to also visit Glacier Bay National Park and Denali National Park.

One of Princess Cruises' most beloved cruisetours is also back and accepting reservations. Dubbed the Ultimate Princess Connoisseur, the 17-night trip will bring guests each one of the five Princess Wilderness Lodges, which allows for the exploration of iconic Alaskan national parks including Kenai Fjords and Wrangell St. Elias and Denali National Park.

Regardless of what adventure you choose, you'll be able to experience authentic Alaskan culture both aboard the ship and on land. Among the highlighted activities and initiatives, guests can decide to join a variety of excursions, including dog-sledding, whale watching, discovering glaciers by helicopters, and even try their hand at fishing to later cook your catch.

"As the leading cruise line in Alaska, we deliver unforgettable vacations and we're also the most recommended line by travel advisors to their trusted clients," Princess Cruises President John Padgett said in a statement. "We're celebrating our 55th anniversary in 2024 cruising to this must-see destination, so whether it's your first or fifth time visiting Alaska, we are ready to help guests make inspiring memories to last a lifetime."

For more information and to reserve your spot on the ship, you can visit the Princess Cruises website.