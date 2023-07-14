Princess Cruises Is Offering Discounted 7-Day Cruises Starting at Less Than $400

Princess Cruises’ new Score for 24 Sale is offering huge deals for its 2024 trips, with seven-day cruises starting at less than $400. The deals are available for The Love Boat in 2024—with some of the sale options even including third and fourth guests sailing on the ship for free.

“Surging consumer demand is driving customers to secure their 2024 summer vacations now,” John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement shared with Thrillist. “The Score for 24 is rewarding guests who are eager to lock in the most popular cruise itineraries with the very best rates we will offer all year.”

The great news about the sale is you have plenty of time to book—the Score for 24 Sale will run through September 5, 2023. You’ll be able to choose from sailings throughout 2024 and 2025.

Some of the most exciting deals of the sale include:

A 7-Day Western Caribbean with Mexico itinerary out of Galveston, Texas for $398.

A 6-Day Eastern Caribbean with Bahamas itinerary out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida for $358.

A 4-Day Turks & Caicos Getaway from Port Canaveral, Florida for $417.

A 7-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise in Alaska for $398.

A 7-day Spain and France cruise for $808.

An 8-day Circle Japan voyage for $808.



You can explore all sailings and deals on Princess Cruises’ promotions page.