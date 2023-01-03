Princess Cruises Is Offering 35% Off Bookings in Its Biggest Sale Ever

Princess Cruises is touting its biggest sale ever for 2023 cruises. If you've been hoping to take a getaway in the new year, now's your chance to catch some savings on cruise fares, plus a slew of other savings that will enhance your vacation without totally messing up your budget goals for 2023.

The cruise line's Best Sale Ever will apply to any of the 15 ships in the Princess fleet. The sailings will go to 330 destinations including Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, and more. The deal will run through March 1, 2023, and will include up to 35% off cruise fare, up to $150 of onboard spending money, and a refundable $100 deposit.

Additionally, if you choose to purchase Princess Plus for $60 per person per day, you can save 60% off of a $140 package. Princess Plus includes MedallionNet Wi-Fi, premium desserts, fitness classes, and crew appreciation.

For $20 more, for $80 per day you can get Princess Premium which includes an ever greater number of onboard perks. That package includes the MedallianNet Wi-Fi for four devices, two nights of specialty dining, reserved seating in the Princess Theater, premium desserts and drinks, unlimited smoothies or juices, unlimited fitness classes, a photo package, and more.

You can check out the complete terms and conditions of the deal before exploring booking options at Princess.com.