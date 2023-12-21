This New Cruise Will Let You Experience Fat Bear Week IRL

Courtesy of Princess Cruises Courtesy of Princess Cruises

Fat Bear Week is one of the last truly enjoyable corners of the internet. It's got everything: the surface level cuteness of seeing these giant huggable monsters get fluffy for the winter, the existential questions brought forth by pondering life on Earth and the passage of time, and the substantive issue of raising awareness for nature conservation. Che bella. Now, instead of just participating in the online event like everyone else looking for a few moments of solace in their miserable underpaying jobs (it's 2023, everyone's being underpaid), you can see this majestic moment in nature IRL. Princess Cruises just unveiled its new Katmai National Park Cruisetour for 2024, and it will have exclusive up close and personal encounters with Alaskan wildlife. Not so close that you'll become the sustenance of those bears bulking up for hibernation, but maybe close enough that you can hear the crush of salmon bones in their maws.

The nine-day tour will offer an intimate bear-watching experience at Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park. Passengers will also set course on a seven-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise that includes a trip to Glacier Bay National Park and viewing of glaciers either in College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier. "This extraordinary cruisetour will provide guests with a deeper connection to the natural wonders of Alaska, and the opportunity to explore the pristine wilderness and majestic landscapes of the region," said Terry Thornton, chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises, in a statement provided to Thrillist. "This exclusive experience reflects our commitment to delivering unique and enriching journeys that allow our guests to explore more of Alaska while creating lasting memories." It won't just be bears and glaciers—though that would definitely be plenty. The tour will also include a visit to Alaska's Wildlife Conservation Center. There you'll be able to learn about conservation efforts and encounter moose, muskox, reindeer, wolves, lynx, and caribou. The cruise starts at $2,429 per person, and includes two hotel nights in Anchorage, flights to and from Katmai National Park, and all transfers. You can learn more about the cruisetour at Princess.com.

