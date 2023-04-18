Princess Cruises Is Unveiling Its Largest Cruise Ship Ever

They say size doesn't matter, though for many things in life I'm hearing the jury is still out. But when it comes to cruise ships, the bigger the boat the more decks (and, often, amenities) it has. That's certainly the case with Princess Cruises' newly announced mega ship, the Sun Princess. The ship will debut in the US in October 2024, and will be the first ship in Princess's new Sphere class. The ship will first launch in February 2024 in Europe.

"We are thrilled about the expansion of the Princess fleet and know that homeporting Sun Princess in Ft. Lauderdale offers a convenient option for guests to explore the most elevated experience ever from the Love Boat," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, in a press release.

The ship will be able to host 4,300 guests and will weigh 175,500 tons, with 21 decks. For reference, the current largest cruise ship in the world is Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, coming in at 236,857 tons. The Sun Princess is certainly huge, but it is not in the realm of the world's biggest ships. The new ship will also have the largest-ever casino out of all Princess Cruises, with more entertainment venues and relaxation areas.

Trips on the Sun Princess go on sale today on April 19, 2023. Options for itineraries include a five-day Caribbean Getaway, two different seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises, and a seven-day Western Caribbean cruise. The ship's home base will be in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

You can explore bookings and make reservations at Princess.com.