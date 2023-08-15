A New Magic Castle-Themed Cruise Will Be Touring the California Coast This Fall

The newest offering from Princess Cruises isn't an illusion—but everything else about it will likely be, and in the best way possible. Don't worry, you're not about to embark on a fake ship! Princess Cruises' Discovery Princess definitely exists, and from October 7 through October 14, 2023, it will bring you on the first-ever Magic Castle Conjurer's Cruise.

You might be wondering if it's that iconic Magic Castle we're talking about—the super exclusive, invite-only Hollywood hub that has been the official home of magic, illusion, and of the Academy of Magical Arts for the last 60 years, and that has seen some of the most iconic magicians and illusionists in the world walk through its halls. The answer is yes!

In a new exclusive partnership, Princess Cruises and the Magic Castle are launching a magic-themed cruise celebrating the Castle's mission while also at sea. The cruise will set sail from Los Angeles, and it will feature day-long stops in some iconic coastal destinations, including San Francisco, San Diego, and even Mexico's Ensenada.

Get ready to be wowed. The trip will feature a slew of magic-themed events and activities, and guests will get the chance to witness real performances by top magicians throughout the ship. Those who wish to learn the ropes of magic will be able to participate in magic workshops and lectures, and there will even be screenings of specially themed films on the huge outdoor Movies Under the Stars. Guests should also expect a long list of fun events, including magic-inspired cooking demonstrations and Magic Castle-themed cocktail parties, dinners, and brunches.

"With this inaugural Magic Castle Conjurer's Cruise, for the first time, Magic Castle Enterprises will offer elements of the Magic Castle experience outside the walls of our members-only establishment," Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises, said in an official statement. "The cruise will be a true celebration of the magical arts, connecting magicians from our acclaimed community with enthusiasts who are fascinated by this mysterious world. We look forward to sharing the magic as we sail upon the stunning Discovery Princess, making our way along our gorgeous, and native, California coast."

If this sounds like your ideal adventure, tickets are available to be booked right now starting at $699 per person. For more information and to reserve your spot, you can visit this website.