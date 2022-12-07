Heads-Up, This Major Cruise Line Just Hiked Its Onboard Fees

In 2023, Princess Cruises will join other major companies like Holland America and Carnival Cruise Line in raising its daily fees for passengers. According to The Points Guy, Princess Cruises will raise the daily gratuity rate from $10 to $16. The bigger price hike will come in the form of the daily WiFi fees.

TPG reports that the price of daily WiFi for just one device will jump to $15, while the four-device daily price will increase to $40 each day. There are other alternatives to these individualized fees that are going to make a serious dent in travel budgets. Princess will be offering packages that bundle gratuity, WiFi, and other amenities in daily packages.

"Adding more content to our much sought-after Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages with the addition of premium experiences including fitness and indulgences not only guarantees an exceptional onboard experience but also ensures our guests have maximum options and superior value when vacationing with Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, in a press release.

The new package offerings will still increase your costs, which isn't too surprising in a year where everything is getting more expensive all of the time. The new gratuity increase will go into effect on December 14, and the increased WiFi costs will go into effect on February 20, 2023. The new package bundles will also go into effect on February 20.

My money saving tip? Treat your cruise as a device detox, and put on your Out Of Office auto reply. You'll probably enjoy yourself more that way anyways.