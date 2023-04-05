Princess Cruises Is Offering a Special Itinerary for the 2024 Solar Eclipse

It won't be until 2044 that the next total solar eclipse will bless space enthusiasts in North America, so you'd better take advantage of the one happening next year. Forget about dark sites and low light pollution zones though—this time, the ideal spot might be the ocean.

Princess Cruises just announced that it is altering an itinerary aboard its Emerald Princess to give passengers the chance to experience the 2024 total solar eclipse while cruising at sea. On April 8, the moon is set to pass before the sun and cast a shadow on the Earth for 4 minutes 28 seconds across parts of North America.

At that moment, the Emerald Princess will be located between Cabo San Lucas and Huatulco, Mexico during its 15-day ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal cruise. At eclipse time, passengers will be invited to gather on the top decks. Thanks to special glasses provided by the staff, they'll be able to marvel at the cosmic event while the words of Fred Cink, an astronomy and space exploration enthusiast, narrate the experience.

"This rare occurrence in the cosmos is sure to wow millions but only the smallest fraction will ever experience this phenomenon via the ocean aboard an amazing cruise ship," John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said in a statement. "Princess thrives on ensuring our guests have authentic experiences that sometimes become once-in-a-lifetime moments."

After departing Los Angeles on April 5, the cruise will sail to Fort Lauderdale into the Mexican Riviera by way of the Panama Canal and across the western Caribbean. It will also make stops in San Juan del Sur, Costa Rica, Cartagena, and Grand Cayman.

Tickets for the eclipse cruise are currently on sale, and they start at $1,699 per person. For more information and to reserve your spot, you can visit the Princess Cruises website.