Princess Cruises' Stunning New Ship Is 21% Bigger Than the Rest of Its Fleet

If you thought you've seen it all, wait till you see this. Princess Cruises' latest ship is not only 21% larger than the rest of its fleet, but the monstrous vessel is topped with a giant glass dome too. The Sun Princess, which marks the first of a series of new ships from the cruise line brand, will officially hit the seas in 2024.

Size is not its only upgrade. The cruise giant has created an even more elaborate iteration of its signature multi-deck interior piazzas.

"Sun Princess is a new and bespoke ship platform, designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant and pure lines unique to our brand," President John Padgett said in the press release. "A show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the center of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea."