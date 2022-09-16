Princess Cruises' Stunning New Ship Is 21% Bigger Than the Rest of Its Fleet
The cruise giant has created an even more elaborate iteration of its signature multideck interior piazzas.
If you thought you've seen it all, wait till you see this. Princess Cruises' latest ship is not only 21% larger than the rest of its fleet, but the monstrous vessel is topped with a giant glass dome too. The Sun Princess, which marks the first of a series of new ships from the cruise line brand, will officially hit the seas in 2024.
Size is not its only upgrade. The cruise giant has created an even more elaborate iteration of its signature multi-deck interior piazzas.
"Sun Princess is a new and bespoke ship platform, designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant and pure lines unique to our brand," President John Padgett said in the press release. "A show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the center of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea."
The ship's piazza alone spans three decks with an LED screen for live entertainment programming. Meanwhile, the glass dome, which covers an indoor-outdoor pool and lounge, was inspired by terraces found in Santorini, Greece. The space will transform later in the evening and become a destination for nightlife.
"The new Sun Princess boasts stunning views, expansive venues, innovative entertainment venues, multi-story dining rooms, and next-level stateroom accommodations while remaining true to the smooth clean lines and design aesthetics inspired by the Seawitch icon and popularized in the original 'Love Boat' TV series and returning the venerable 'Sun Princess' name back into operation," the press release added.
The ship will be able to accommodate over 4,000 guests. It is slated to first set sail with a spring-summer season of Mediterranean cruises in 2024, followed by cruises in the Caribbean in the fall. More information can be found here.