Pringles Just Dropped New Wavy Deep Fried Pickle Chips

Like a mustachioed shark, Pringles always keeps moving. With flavor innovation! Over the years, the famously canned brand has delivered flavors like buffalo ranch, loaded baked potato, and pizza, in addition to its classic creations. And its latest addition gives deep-fried pickles “a crispy makeover.”

Pringles wavy deep fried pickle chips imbue the signature smiley chips with the essence of dill pickle and the inimitable flavor of “fried.”

"The Pringles brand prides itself in delivering insanely accurate flavor combinations that are both familiar and delicious," senior director of marketing Gareth Maguire said in a statement. "With the debut of Pringles wavy deep fried pickle, fans can experience their favorite, iconic fried appetizer flavor in an entirely new, easy to snack form."

The temporary flavor run is available now, exclusively at Dollar General.