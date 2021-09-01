Pringles Just Unleashed Glow-In-the-Dark Cans for Halloween

The beauty of Halloween is that you can house an entire snack aisle worth of pumpkin-shaped Reese's and bone-shaped Cheetos all the while pretending it's a balanced meal. It's like Thanksgiving, but if you had the munchies. Now, Pringles is making its own crisps that will make your feast even more festive.

The potato chip maker just unveiled its all-new Sour Scream & Onion and Oooriginal Glow-in-the-Dark cans, which have already started hitting store shelves.

"We're thrilled to give the classic taste of Pringles crisps a fun seasonal spin and bring some unnecessary genius to Halloween with our new Glow-in-the-Dark cans," Senior Director of Marketing Gareth Maguire said in a press release. "This spooky take on our fan favorite Sour Scream & Onion and Original flavors is a great way to give our fans something to get excited for this Halloween season."