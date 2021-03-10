Pringles’ Moa Burger Chips Create an Immersive 'Halo' Experience

Well! Hmm. So… we never do this, but here is a selection of words and phrases from a press release about Pringles’ limited-edition Moa Burger-flavored wavy chips, which were inspired by the Xbox game Halo:

“For those not fluent in the video game Halo's lore, Moa are large, flightless bird-like creatures with two legs, wings, scales from the neck up, and a lizard-like head—similar to the extinct bird from New Zealand of the same name. The bird is native to the Halo planet called Reach [...].”

Makes sense!

“[T]he gaming community is continually curious about what Moa might taste like in burger form.”

Why not!

“The Pringles Wavy [emphasis theirs for some reason] Moa Burger crisps, boasting a thick wavy texture to deliver a bold crunch, feature a blend of flavors including garlic, sweet ginger, and savory beef. Each bite finishes with a crave-able slight heat from chili pepper and red pepper that will take tastebuds [sic] on a journey to new star systems.”

A large, flightless lizard bird does not beef make, but okay!

"The Halo-verse has one of the greatest fan bases within the gaming world, so we had to create a flavor that would deliver on a taste fans could previously only imagine—the famous 'Moa Burger,'" Gareth Maguire, Pringles senior director of marketing, said in the statement. "We pride ourselves in creating insanely accurate flavor combinations, and this was a fun one to develop. While Moa Burger has a flavor that appeals to everyone, we expect this to be enjoyed—and maybe even collected—by Halo fans."

So, start collecting those cans, Halo fans. Look out for Pringles Wavy Moa Burger chips to hit shelves at Walmart this month.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.