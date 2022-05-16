Pringles Partners with 'Hot Ones' to Release 3 Scorchin' Hot Chip Flavors

From your computer screen and into your hands, the talk show Hot Ones is teaming up with Pringles to release three new limited-edition flavors of Scorchin' Hot chips. The Hot One's wing sauce inspired the three new chip flavors. That means you'll be able to feel what it's like to be in the hot seat, just like some of your favorite celebrities.

These are the new Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones options available this summer. First up, there's The Classic Hot Sauce which has that timeless hot sauce flavor. Then there's Los Calientes Rojo, a "perfect balance of sweet applewood-smoked red jalapeños and tangy habanero," according to a press release. Last but not least, there is Los Calientes Verde which is made with a flavor blend of serrano and habanero chiles, sweet fruit, and tart tomatillo.

The Los Calientes Verde Pringles will be available at retailers nationwide starting in June, and the Los Calientes Rojos will be available at Walmarts nationwide the same month. In July, you'll be able to get The Classic Hot Sauce at Circle K stores. The chips will only be available while supplies last, so act quickly.

"Since its launch in 2012, the Emmy-nominated Hot Ones continues to be a pop-culture phenomenon. What started as a show seventeen seasons and two billion views ago, has forever redefined the way celebrities connect with their fans and the world at large," said Chris Schonberger, general manager of First We Feast, in a press release. "This partnership with Pringles will once again satisfy the appetite of our massive fan base of Spice Lords and encourage them to eat the show in a new way."

The fun doesn't end there. Just like in the show, there's a Last Dab for the new Pringles flavors as well. Last Dab-ified Pringles won’t be available in stores, unlike the other three flavors. Instead, 400 lucky fans will be able to win a can of Last Dab-ified Pringles through the Show Us Your Hotness Sweepstakes. You can enter the contest by scanning the QR code on any can of Pringles Scorchin' Hot Ones.