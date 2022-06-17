Pringles New Wavy Chipotle Ranch Flavored Chips Are Only at This Store

Last month, Pringles released three new flavors in collaboration with Hot Ones, delivering scorching hot chips to all the spicy food fans out there. This month, Pringles is spicing up a classic and giving fans of milder spice an option, too.

The new Pringles Wavy Chipotle Ranch takes the classic Pringles Ranch and adds the smoky heat of chipotle. It is the perfect chip for those of us out there whose mouths start to smoke a little bit when we eat something extra spicy.

"We're always listening to what our fans crave and pride ourselves on delivering insanely accurate flavor combinations in a single crisp," said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles, in a press release. "These new crisps boast the perfect balance of spicy and sweet with flavor first and heat second, all while providing Pringles Ranch devotees and snackers alike with a new way to experience this classic bite."

The chips are available at Walgreens stores nationwide. If you want to try this new Pringles flavor, just make sure you act fast! They'll only be available for a limited time. After trying them, see where they rank in our list of the best Pringles flavors.