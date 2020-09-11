‘Rick & Morty’ Pickle Rick Pringles Are Back Along With 2 New Flavors

Earlier this year, Pringles teamed up with Adult Swim to deliver a new crisp flavor, modeled after Rick and Morty character Pickle Rick. The snacks flew off shelves faster than you could say “Wubba lubba dub dub,” but now they’re back along with two new flavors inspired by the Adult Swim-favorite.

In addition to the return of the Pickle Rick crisps, Pringles and Adult Swim announced the arrival of a Honey Mustard Morty flavor and a Look at Me! I’m Cheddar & Sour Cream flavor. Fans can enjoy each flavor on its own, or combine two, or even three, to be transported to new dimensions of flavor. The trio of Pringles features Pickle Rick, Morty, and Mr. Meeseeks’ likenesses on each collectible can.

“After launching the Pickle Rick crisps for the 2020 Big Game, the response from both fanbases was literally out of this world,” Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, said in a press release. “The Pringles brand prides itself on pushing fans to find new, creative ways to unlock endless dimensions of flavor. Paired with the standout hit, Pringles Rick crisps, these snackable, stackable crunchy treats are an absolute must-have for fans.”

Pringles and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty-themed crisps will be available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com. You can find ‘em on store shelves and online all September long, or as long as supplies last. What we’re saying is don’t wait to get yours.

Get ready for a Rick and Morty-style flavor adventure and be sure to get a can (or three) while you can.