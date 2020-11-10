Pringles Turns up the Heat With 3 Spicy New Flavors

Given Pringles’ seemingly unending quest to create myriad flavor combinations decade after decade, we were surprised to learn that its new Scorchin’ lineup is the canned potato product icon’s first capsule dedicated to hot hot heat.

“As we created this collection, we knew spice was important, but we also wanted to preserve the insanely accurate flavors our fans have come to expect from our products,” said Gareth Maguire, Pringles’ senior director of marketing, in a statement. “I'm proud to say, we have succeeded on both fronts to offer the perfect balance of bold flavor and spicy heat that builds over time."

Those newly prickly varieties include Scorchin’ Cheddar, BBQ, and Chili & Lime, and we’re already planning how to best layer them all for maximum flavor impact and a heat that, according Maguire, “builds over time.”

The familiar tall cans will slowly roll out nationwide for about $2 a pop in December and you’ll start seeing them (and their grab-and-go minis) everywhere in 2021.