Pringles' New Flavor Is Here to Cure Your Spicy Nacho Cravings

As far as piling ingredients on chips goes, nachos are unmatched. However, the cheesy snack often has a tendency to get soggy. After you devour the top layer of a typical tray of nachos, you may be left with numerous mushy tortilla chips below. Pringles is looking to solve this issue with its new Scorchin' Wavy Loaded Nachos.

The stackable chip maker is kicking things up a notch with its latest flavor. Scorchin' Wavy Loaded Nachos Pringles have all the nacho flavors fans love, with none of the messiness and sogginess of actual nachos. The new chips pack the taste of creamy queso, sour cream, and corn tortilla into every bite, according to the company. They also feature hints of jalapeño and cayenne pepper.

Pringles Scorchin’ dropped officially in November 2020. The Loaded Nachos variety joins the spicy line up, which includes classic BBQ, Cheddar, and Chili & Lime flavors. The new Pringles are set to debut through a limited release in retailers nationwide beginning this month, with a full release in 2022.