Pringles Needs Your Help to Officially Rename This Insect the Pringles Spider

Nature is amazing, and every day something miraculous is discovered. Recently one of those discoveries was a spider that has a back that looks exactly like the Pringles logo. Well, maybe the species's existence is not a recent discovery by science, but it is a recent discovery by Pringles. (The spider was officially named and classified way back in 1886.

But, given the striking similarity, the spider's back has to the Pringles can, the brand is eager to name the spider after itself. Pringles is seeking fans' help to rename the Kidney Garden Spider the Pringles Spider. The chip makers are asking for your help by signing the petition to get the spider formally recognized as the Pringles Spider.

"In 1968 the world was introduced to the iconic Pringles can and logo, but little did we know there was a creature amongst us who was unknowingly spreading the Pringles love," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles, in a press release. "We're thrilled to rally fans to help us recognize this spectacular spider, and welcome it into the Pringles family."

You can learn more about this odd effort to take on a spider as a brand ambassador at PringlesSpider.com, where you can also virtually adopt your very own Kidney Garden (possibly soon-to-be Pringles) Spider. In my honest opinion, I do see the similarity.