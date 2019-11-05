Pringles' New Thanksgiving Set Lets You Create an Unholy Turducken Stack

Thanksgiving is a great excuse to stuff yourself full of turkey and cranberry sauce, then promptly nap for the remainder of the holiday. The unpleasant part, however, is cooking an entire turkey and cleaning up the nice china you set out twice a year. But what if you could have the full Thanksgiving experience -- turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, plenty of sodium -- in simple chip form, sans mess? Enter Pringles' Turducken Stack.
The company whose craveable crisps make for solid faux duck bills is creating a Friendsgiving Feast kit full of Thanksgiving favorites . We're talking turkey, duck, and chicken Pringles for your own potato turducken experience as well as cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie-flavored chips.
“We pride ourselves on offering consumers insanely accurate flavors with endless stacking possibilities,” Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles, said in a press release. “For our third year, we created the perfect kit for those who are infatuated with the Thanksgiving meat masterpiece that is the almighty Turducken, as well as anyone looking to enjoy a new take on a Friendsgiving feast.”
If cranberry sauce-flavored chips have piqued your interest -- or you really want to pile turkey-flavored, duck-flavored, and chicken-flavored chips on top of each other and attempt to differentiate their flavors -- you can grab your own Pringles Friendsgiving Feast Turducken Kit for $15.99 online at the Kellogg Store. It's easier than stuffing a chicken in a duck in a turkey, anyhow.
