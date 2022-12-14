This New Wine Line Gives Back to Communities Impacted by the Justice System

I don't need much incentive to supplement my wine supply, but if there ever were a good excuse, this would be it. The Prisoner Wine Company has a new limited-edition series, and with every purchase, you're benefiting a good cause.

The Corrections release includes a three-pack of exclusive wines: a Viognier, Malbec, and Tempranillo, all of which boast labels carefully designed by California artist Christ Burnett. Now here's where it gets even more interesting. Those labels were designed to highlight the humanity and resilience of incarcerated Americans.

The proceeds from Corrections will go to Rubicon Programs, a nonprofit organization that provides services to lower-income communities and those disproportionately impacted by the US justice system.