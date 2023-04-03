Here's What a $164,850 Plane Ticket Gets You

Most of us spend our trip planning time scouring the internet for the cheapest flights and the best hotel deals. But some people walking this Earth aren't looking to stretch their dollars—they are looking to spend 'em. And for those folks and the people who imagine being them, here's a new whopping way to spend your money: a $164,850 flight around the world.

Abercrombie & Kent is offering a Wildlife Safari: Around the World by Private Jet tour which promises to include nine once-in-a-lifetime encounters with wildlife. The private jet tour will take off on February 14, 2024, and return on March 9, 2024. The tour will make the following stops:

Japan, where you'll encounter snow monkeys.

The Philippines, where you'll see tarsiers and whale sharks.

Malaysia, where you will see honey bears and orangutans.

In India, you'll see Bengal tigers.

Lemurs in Madagascar.

Mountain gorillas in Uganda.

The big five (lions, leopards, elephants, black rhinos, and African buffalo) in Kenya.



"There's a reason this is the most popular Private Jet itinerary we've ever operated," Ann Epting, Senior Vice President, Private Jet & Special Interest Travel, shared with Thrillist in a statement. "A wildlife safari is a bucket-list trip for most travelers…and this trip takes that idea to the next level. Only with a private jet is it possible to experience so many of the world's most fascinating wildlife destinations in just 25 days—and in total comfort."

The trip will include luxury dining and accommodations, expert tour guides, and stops in some of the most exclusive places in the world. That steep price mentioned above is per person and based on double occupancy, so you'll need to find a travel buddy to lock in that price. You can learn more about this ultra luxurious experience at AbercrombieKent.com.