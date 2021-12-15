The Orlando Science Center Observatory closed to the public nearly two years ago, but now it's back and better than ever. For the first time, visitors can enjoy a private observatory and planetarium experience.

The newly launched private stargazing experience includes a guided viewing of the stars and other celestial objects via a super-powered telescope located inside the Science Center's dome. A guide will show you stars, planets, and anything else that's visible in the sky that night.

After checking out the stars, visitors will get to enjoy an immersive journey through time and space in an inflatable planetarium (the real one closed a decade ago). You'll get to choose where in space you want to go for a veritable choose-your-own-galaxy adventure.

Tickets are available for booking through March 5, 2022. The experience takes place Fridays and Saturdays at 8.30 pm and 9.45 pm. Blackout dates are December 24, December 25, December 31, and January 1.

It costs $250 for up to five people to attend ($200 for members of the Orlando Science Center). Additional guests can join for $30 for adults and $25 for kids. There's a maximum of 10 guests per group, however. You can book online here.

There's plenty of epic stargazing in Florida. If you're heading further south, or willing to travel, you can take in the night sky by sea for a different perspective.

