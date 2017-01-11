This Electric Bus Will Drive Americans 600 Miles on One Charge

The bus is a marvel of efficiency. The company notes that the 600 mile range isn’t necessarily possible in normal conditions—there are too many variables in a city bus’ normal daily route—but claims that its nominal range of 194 to 350 miles per charge allows the E2 to cover most American mass transit routes on a single charge. So if you live in Philly, Charlotte, Hong Kong or anywhere on planet earth, the E2 will most likely work for your city.

Proterra CEO Ryan Popple in a statement that burning carbon is bad, and that converting to a sustainable future is not a question of if, but when. “The question is no longer who will be an early adopter of this technology, but rather who will be the last to commit to a future of clean, efficient, and sustainable mobility."