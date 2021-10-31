Truly Hard Seltzer Wants to Help Normalize Pronoun Introductions

Truly Hard Seltzer honored International Pronouns Day by launching a customizable can insulator that lets drinkers display their pronouns right on their can. The idea behind the product, called TrulYou, is to support the normalization of in-person pronoun introductions.

The can insulator was designed by queer, nonbinary artist Stephanie Medeiros, who says the global LGBTQIA+ community inspired them. The can insulator has a blank space where people can write their pronouns to be prominently displayed.

"It's important for people to understand that normalizing the use of personal pronouns goes beyond the LGBTQIA+ community," said Medeiros in a press release. "Working on this project with Truly in honor of International Pronouns Day is a reminder of how amazing it is to feel seen and empowered to share my truth."

The TrulYou can insulator will be available to buy starting November 1 at TrulyOriginals.com for $20. If you think that's a bit steep for a drinking accessory, it will be reassuring to know that 100% of the proceeds go to GLAAD, a leading nonprofit that advocates for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"As a continuation of our partnership with Truly, we are ecstatic to work on the TrulYou can insulator to raise awareness about the important topic of pronoun introductions," said John McCourt, the senior director of GLAAD, in a press release. "We look forward to the positive changes we will continue to drive for the LGBTQ community with the proceeds generated by this wonderful project."