A Fund to Save Betty White from 2016 Has Already Raised $2,700

That sounds like a noble cause whether White knows or cares about the fundraiser or not. In addition to several charities in the animal activism realm, White's also supported organizations like Autism Speaks, the NAACP, the Trevor Project, and plenty of others. If this money goes to help artists and actors honing their talents, there's no better tribute to her.

And to be clear, the fact that Betty White predates sliced bread is actually just proof that sliced bread arrived late to the party. Betty White's a treasure. As she put it while accepting her 2015 Lifetime Achievement Emmy:

"I had no idea that I would still be around at this point for one thing, but that I’d still be privileged enough to still be in this business. And it is such a privilege. And the bottom line I think to the television business is that unless you’re a real bad egg, it is such fun. It really is."