The Next Earth Was Possibly Just Discovered in a Neighboring Solar System

If this sounds like gobbledegook, or you're not Hans Solo, in simple words: the closest star to ours has a possibly habitable planet that's "4.2 light-years, or 25 trillion miles, away from Earth," according to the New York Times, "which is extremely close in cosmic terms." If you're going there, you'll wanna splurge for first class, as 25 trillion miles is a long way to go while drinking $7 beers in coach.

In broader terms, the discovery got space nerds' red rockets ready for blastoff everywhere.

“We know there are terrestrial planets around many stars, and we kind of expected the nearby stars would contain terrestrial planets," astronomer Guillem Anglada-Escudé of Queen Mary University of London told the NYT. "This is not exciting because of this. The excitement is because it is the nearest one.”