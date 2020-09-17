The PlayStation 5 Release Date, Price & Pre-Order Information Has Been Unveiled

It's been a big year for video games. That's both because we've been trapped in our houses and because there are next-generation consoles on the horizon from Xbox and PlayStation.

Sony has unveiled the long-awaited details about the PlayStation 5. Not the list of games and tech specs, but the boring, very important ones. The PS5 is going to launch on November 12 and cost $499.99, unless you go for the Digital Edition, which runs $399.99. The console is arriving just two days after the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

The PlayStation 4 cost $399 when it launched, according to The Verge. It costs around $100 less now. Sony has not said whether that price will go down further once the PS5 hits shelves. But if you're worried about your PS4 games, there will be backward compatibility for a "majority" of PS4 games. Though, that explanation lacks the details many people will be want to hear. Nonetheless, there's a lot to look forward to with the PS5, and you can genuinely start to look forward to it because pre-orders for the console are opening up on September 17.