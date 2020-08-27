Sony Just Opened Registration for Early, Invite-Only PS5 Preorders

While we're still waiting for the PlayStation 5's official launch date and pricing information, we've gotta take what little information we receive with gratitude. And the latest news is pretty exciting. Earlier this week, Sony announced that a "limited quantity of PS5 consoles" will be available for fans to preorder on an invite-only basis.

So what does that mean? Should we have our credit card autofills ready? According to a report by The Verge, the tech giant will only be inviting a select number of existing PlayStation users to preorder the console. Here's how it works: you'll hit up the website and enter your PlayStation online ID. The company is taking these reservations on a first-come, first-serve basis, so if you receive an invite email at some point thereafter, work fast. You'll receive a set of instructions to preorder, but it's unclear when.

Just keep in mind that registering doesn't guarantee you a chance to preorder the console, according to Sony's FAQ page. Invitations to preorder are being distributed based on "previous interests and PlayStation activities." In other words, it sounds like loyal gamers have got a much better shot than the amateurs.