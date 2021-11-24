This Major Grocery Store Chain Is Placing Purchase Limits on Holiday Staples

Thanksgiving is officially around the corner, but if you haven't done your food shopping yet, you're not alone. Plenty of people put off shopping until the last second, but depending on where you're shopping, you may run into some trouble. Publix is putting purchase limits on holiday staples, which may mean making some tweaks to your Thanksgiving menu.

Publix announced that it would be limiting the amount customers could purchase on 15 items, all of which are popular this time of year. Those items include Thanksgiving must-haves like canned cranberry sauce and jarred gravy, along with some unusual items like bacon. Limits were put in place due to supply chain problems and high demand.

The following items are limited to two per customer:

canned cranberry sauce

jarred gravy

canned pie filling

canola and vegetable oil

cream cheese

bacon

rolled breakfast sausage

paper napkins

disposable plates, cups, and cutlery

bath tissue

refrigerated snacks (Lunchables, etc.)

sports drinks

aseptic type juices (Capri sun)

canned cat food

refrigerated pet food



If you're running low or in need of any of these items and Publix is your go-to store, you may need to switch up your plans or shop elsewhere for the time being.

With Thanksgiving and other holidays on the horizon, more and more shoppers flock to grocery stores and stock up for fear of running out at home or stores selling out. The panic buying has led to a shortage in supply, according to News Channel 8 on WTTA in Tampa.

Publix isn't the only store having supply chain issues, and it's been a major problem for most retailers. ALDI, Costco, and Walmart have faced shortages of various items. In addition to running low on certain items, stores are also being forced to increase prices.

Winn-Dixie recently announced that it was limited turkey purchases to one per customer. According to Bay News 9, the company said that was the only item it planned to limit for now.

Your Thanksgiving table may look a little different this year. Embrace the change and chow down.