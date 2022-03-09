Puerto Rico COVID-19 Restrictions Lifted for U.S. Travelers Starting March 10

On March 10, Puerto Rico will drop some of its strictest travel restrictions for visitors coming from the United States. The island follows other destinations, including Hawaii, to relax or change COVID-19 guidelines in recent weeks. Domestic travelers will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or take a COVID-19 test before arrival. These changes were announced through Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s official tourism site.

This lift in entry requirements will not apply to international travelers. International travelers aged 18 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter Puerto Rico. All requirements for travelers coming from outside the US apply to travelers entering Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico will lift all mask requirements indoors and outdoors, and there will no longer be capacity limits on places like bars, theaters, restaurants, and event spaces. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required to enter private and public spaces, but masks will still be required on public transportation and while traveling to, within, or from the United States.

Even with the requirements dropping, mask use is still suggested in spaces where vaccination status cannot be guaranteed. Businesses still hold the right to have requirements for entry into their own establishments, and cruise ships arriving in Puerto Rico will still need to meet some COVID-19 requirements. For a ship to enter Puerto Rico, all passengers 12 and over must be fully vaccinated. Anyone not vaccinated on the ship over the age of 12 will not be allowed to disembark.

You can find more information about travel to Puerto Rico at DiscoverPuertoRico.com.