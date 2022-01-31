Puerto Rico Is Easing Its Travel & Testing Requirements for Vaccinated Visitors

Earlier this month, Ireland eased its entry restrictions as a result of declining COVID cases, with England and Scotland soon following suit. Now, Puerto Rico is doing the same. On Friday, Governor Pedro Pierluisi announced plans to nix testing requirements for fully vaccinated domestic travelers, USA Today reports.

The country cited a drop in COVID-19 numbers after reporting just 1,727 new cases on Thursday. In early January, the country saw close to 14,000 daily positives. Where visitors used to have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of their arrival in Puerto Rico, they are now merely required to show proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated travelers, however, will still be required to test negative within 48 hours of departure if they wish to avoid a seven-day quarantine.

If travelers are unable to get a test within that timeframe, they also have the option of taking one within 48 hours of their arrival on the island, quarantining until they obtain results (and if they don't they face fines). Anyone that tests positive will have to quarantine for 10 days, per USA Today.

Puerto Rico currently has three open airports, all of which require travelers to fill out a Travel Declaration Form upon arrival. And while testing requirements have been eased for domestic visitors (that includes Americans, FYI), international visitors are still mandated to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Puerto Rico is also easing restrictions on the island. Businesses will no longer be required to shut down between midnight and 5 am, and restaurants and businesses will be able to operate at 75% capacity indoors, and full capacity outdoors. Bars will be able to operate at 50% capacity.

These changes are set to take effect on Wednesday, February 2.