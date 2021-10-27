Puerto Rico Has the Highest Vaccination Rate in the U.S. at 73%

Puerto Rico has gone through a lot these past few years. The Caribbean Island has seen devastating earthquakes and is still recovering from Hurricane Maria. Although COVID-19 hasn't totally spared the island, Puerto Rico managed to have the highest vaccination rate in the US.

The territory has been working hard to land its 73 percent vaccination rate. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, Puerto Rico's percentage is higher than every state in the US. Better still is the island's rate of vaccinated people over 65, which the New York Times reported is around 99 percent.

To achieve such great numbers, the island made sure the vaccine was accessible for all. Nurses brought vaccines to people's homes, and the Puerto Rico National Guard also developed a vaccine distribution inventory system, and information about the COVID-19 vaccines was distributed online in Spanish. In other industries, employees of restaurants, gyms, and grocery stores were required to be vaccinated.

Brad Dean, the CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, told The Points Guy that "Puerto Rico has been committed to health and safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and is leading the tourism industry's recovery."

The Island did have to deal with a sharp incline of cases in August, but since then, cases have decreased. Now, the CDC has lowered its travel advisory from the highest level, 4, to level 3. The territory has implemented travel guidelines to help curb the deadly virus, and regardless of vaccination status, travelers must provide a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

"Our priority to safeguard both residents and visitors has built confidence in this space," Dean says. "Having the highest vaccination rate in the US is a significant milestone, and we thank the exceptional community in Puerto Rico for their commitment to health, safety, and economic prosperity."