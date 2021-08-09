Puerto Rico Introduces New Vaccine & Testing Requirements for Travelers

In May, Puerto Rico loosened many of its COVID-19 restrictions for travelers. But now, with the Delta variant raging and numbers rising, the country is doubling down on safety measures. Beginning this month, hotel and short-term rental employees and guests alike will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test.

On August 16, all those staying or working at such accommodations—including Airbnb and VRBO properties—that are not already vaccinated will have to show negative tests on a weekly basis, according to Discover Puerto Rico. If you're vaccinated, however, that won't apply. It's all part of the country's push to vaccinate.

"We cannot lower our guard," Governor Pedro Pierluisi said in a press conference. "There are vaccines for everyone. Vaccinations are the solution."

Vaccinated domestic travelers can simply upload their vaccine cards to the island's Travel Declaration Form portal whereas those who are unvaccinated will be required to submit a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of arrival and submitted within 48 hours of arrival. Say you don't comply? You could face a $300 fine, the Tourism Board said. So yeah, you're gonna want to follow the rules.

While Puerto Rico also has testing requirements for pre-departure, US travelers are exempt—as it's a territory. The country remains vigilant in its mask mandates as well. All individuals, vaccinated or not, are required to wear a face covering indoors.

According to Travel & Leisure, Puerto Rico is currently experiencing "high" level of community transmission with a 10% to 14.9% test positivity rate over a seven-day average. Twenty percent of current hospitalizations are also of those who have, in fact, received both doses of the vaccine.