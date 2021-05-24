Puerto Rico Is Ending COVID-19 Test Requirements for Vaccinated Travelers

Travel restrictions continue to ease for vaccinated travels around the world and inside the US. Puerto Rico has announced that it will eliminate a requirement for a negative COVID-19 PCR test for fully vaccinated US travelers visiting the island.

The order that eases travel restrictions will go into effect on Friday, May 28, according to Discover Puerto Rico. The island will also lift the local curfew order which went into place in March 2020. The curfew lifts on Monday, May 24.

“Puerto Rico has prioritized health and safety from the onset of the pandemic, becoming the first US destination to implement an island-wide curfew, among other measures developed to safeguard residents and visitors," Discover Puerto Rico CEO Brad Dean said in a statement provided to Thrillist. "As restrictions loosen, we look forward to welcoming travelers seeking to responsibly explore our island, immerse themselves in unforgettable culture, unique natural wonders and delicious cuisine, while taking advantage of the ease of travel that comes with Puerto Rico being a US territory, including no need for a passport for US citizens."

Travelers arriving from international destinations and US travelers who are not fully vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours.

Other changes coming with the order include increased capacities for businesses, raising the level from 30% of capacity to 50%. A mask mandate will also be lifted for fully vaccinated individuals at parks and beaches, and the island will again allow the consumption of alcohol at pools and beaches. Entertainment venues will be allowed to resume operations with 30% capacity as long as all individuals in attendance have presented a vaccination card or negative antigen test. However, bars have not yet reopened.

The new order adds yet another place vaccinated Americans will be allowed to travel.