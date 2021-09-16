Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts Are Back

I often wonder what pumpkins would say about becoming the defacto flavor of fall. Not only are there pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin spice beers, pumpkin cheesecakes, pumpkin donuts, and pumpkin cookies, there are also Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts.

If this sounds like another brand hopping on the trend, I'll have you know that these special Pop-Tarts were first introduced in 2010 and predate many of the pumpkin-flavored items we're familiar with today. But with such an extended hiatus, it feels like a brand new product.

The toaster pastries have a pumpkin pie flavored filling and the classic hardened frosting and autumnal colored sprinkles topping. I wonder if the Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tart will taste as good untoasted as cold pumpkin pie. (Unlikely, honestly.) This isn't the only seasonal Pop-Tart released, either. The brand also released a limited edition, Chocolatey-Churro flavored Pop-Tart in honor of Día De Muertos.

You can find both flavors on shelves at stores like Walmart and Target. Keep in mind the products are seasonal, so make sure you try them before they are gone.