Pumpkin Spice Cheerios Are Coming

Just when you thought you were safe from the annual outbreak of pumpkin spice lunacy (PSL) for at least a few more months, there's now word of yet another classic food product that will soon take on the cult-favorite flavor widely associated with grande cups and yoga pants. General Mills has announced limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are on the way, and well, they're about to become a part of your basic breakfast.
As first detailed in a report by Bloomberg, General Mills is turning to "innovations" like limited-edition pumpkin spice-flavored cereal that it hopes will help reverse years of declining sales. A spokesperson for the multinational food giant said the pumpkin spice sugar rings will land on store shelves around Labor Day (September 5th) this year. Meanwhile, another limited-edition Cheerios flavor, Strawberry Cheerios, is already rolling out to cereal aisles near you.
As you may know, 2015 was a big year for pumpkin spice with the launch of pumpkin spice-flavored Peeps and Starbucks' all-new Pumpkin Spice Latter recipe. And with such a big pumpkin spice announcement dropping well before May, there's no telling what true pumpkin spice season will hold this fall. We might just end up like this guy.
Here's a look at the pumpkin spice cheerios box:
