There's a Pumpkin Spice Latte-Themed Diamond Ring You Can Buy for $11K

If you're unsure how to express your love this season, I've got a unique but costly suggestion. How about an $11,300 diamond ring made in an homage to the ever-popular Pumpkin Spice Latte? Maybe that's a bit out of your price range. It's definitely out of mine. Even so, let's fantasize about it for the remainder of this post.

The ring, created by Angelic Diamonds, features a whipped cream-shaped center diamond with a surrounding set of white diamonds and orange sapphires. More white diamonds, orange sapphires, and emerald stones on the rose gold band add to the already very autumnal look. Inscribed inside the band are the words "Pumpkin Spiced."

The packaging includes a cardboard coffee cup wrap and a pumpkin latch on the box. When you open the box, a scent of pumpkin spice wafts out. "The perfect pairing to level up your coffee cup selfies, the world's first Pumpkin Spice Latte Ring is designed to add a little spice to proposals and jewelry collections this season," the Angelic Diamonds website states.

"Whether you want your own pumpkin spice-themed engagement ring or want to incorporate something meaningful into your design, we can help you create a one-of-a-kind ring to make your dreams come true," the company promises. That means that with the company's bespoke design offerings, you could also get a ring that is an ode to other popular fall drinks like Apple Cider and Mulled Wine.

If that sounds like something you'd want, you better start saving.