Pumpkin Spice Lattes are Back at Starbucks Today

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is made with Starbucks' pumpkin sauce, espresso, steamed milk of your choice, whipped cream, and pumpkin sprinkles on top. New this year is the ability to customize your PSL -- or any Starbucks drink, for that matter -- with the coffee giant's new almond milk option, which arrives in 4,600 locations on September 6th and nationwide by the end of the month.

Last year, the company changed the classic PSL recipe for the first time in more than a decade by replacing artificial flavors and colorings with real pumpkin puree and natural colorings.

This is all to say that you, your Instagram feed, and all of America will soon be enveloped in a bright orange tidal wave of pumpkin, spices, and espresso any minute now. Good luck.