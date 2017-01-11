Pumpkin Spice Lattes are Back at Starbucks Today

Pumpkin Spice Latte -- the sweet, spicy, and admittedly basic cultural phenomenon in a cup -- is finally making its annual return to Starbucks locations nationwide on Thursday, September 1st. That's right, people: it's officially pumpkin spice season whether you're ready for it or not.
Starbucks announced the beloved beverage will officially launch on September 6th, but Starbucks Rewards members just received an early heads-up that PSLs are already available to order in stores all across the country by flashing the PSL Fan Pass. In other words, you can walk into your local Starbucks and get your hands on a Pumpkin Spice Latte right now, a Starbucks spokesperson confirmed. Well, that is if you're already prepared to give in to the pumpkin spice insanity.
The Pumpkin Spice Latte is made with Starbucks' pumpkin sauce, espresso, steamed milk of your choice, whipped cream, and pumpkin sprinkles on top. New this year is the ability to customize your PSL -- or any Starbucks drink, for that matter -- with the coffee giant's new almond milk option, which arrives in 4,600 locations on September 6th and nationwide by the end of the month.
Last year, the company changed the classic PSL recipe for the first time in more than a decade by replacing artificial flavors and colorings with real pumpkin puree and natural colorings.
This is all to say that you, your Instagram feed, and all of America will soon be enveloped in a bright orange tidal wave of pumpkin, spices, and espresso any minute now. Good luck.
