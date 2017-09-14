Pumpkin Spice Pizza is a Thing Now Whether You Wanted It or Not

Have you ever been halfway through a perfectly good slice of pizza and thought to yourself, “Hmm, I wish this thing tasted more like pumpkin spice”? We haven’t either. But it looks like a national pizza chain has taken the seasonal dinner problem you’ve probably never had and developed a solution: Pumpkin Spice Pizza. It’s exactly as “basic,” unnecessary, and amazing as it sounds.
Villa Italian Kitchen, a pizza chain with outposts all across the country, just announced it’ll be serving slices of the PSP (look out, PSL) nationwide this fall. Joining cough drops, deodorant, cookies, beer and many, many other items as the latest product to get the PSL-inspired treatment, Villa's new pies are packed with most of the flavors you've come to associate with the seasonal Starbucks beverage that rears its cinnamon-y head this time of year. Each pizza features Villa's signature hand-stretched homemade dough topped with pumpkin pie filling, "spicy notes" of nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon, whole milk mozzarella, and dollops of more pumpkin pie filling.
If you're curious what compelled the pizza chain to dip its toe into the PSL-saturated waters, Villa's Director of Communications and Digital Marketing Strategy Mimi Wunderlich summed it up nicely. "There’s no denying that everyone loves pizza, so combining our hit Neapolitan Cheese Slice with the delicious fall flavors of pumpkin spice just made sense."
Slices will go on sale at the chain's 230 locations across the country on September 22 (the first official day of Fall) for about $4 each, and will be around only while supplies last. Obviously, you'll have to wash it down with OG PSL for good measure.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.