This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong

Similarly to the 2016 presidential election in the United States, a snap election in the United Kingdom this week took the world by surprise. Before the voting began to potentially elect a new British government, pundit Matthew Goodwin predicted that Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, wouldn't achieve higher than 38% of the vote and noted that if he was wrong, he'd literally eat his own words:
Well, Corbyn massively defied the odds, amassing 40% of the vote in an unforeseen result. So Goodwin, eschewing all the characteristics of a real intellectual, doubled down on his earlier prediction and ate his own book on live television. Goodwin told Sky News: "I did say I would eat this book... Two percentage points makes a big difference, and I am a man of my word. So I'm going to sit here and eat my book while you carry on."
While no doubt a maneuver to plug his book -- which we won't mention, because it will ultimately distract from the important spectacle, here, which is a man eating his own words on live television -- the act was somewhat laudable, because pundits don't like being wrong, and they rarely eat their own books.
What should have been confined to the insular world of UK politics quickly blew up on schadenfreude Twitter:
Come to think of it, has anyone seen Nate Silver?
